TD Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$62.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.26% from the company’s current price.

MX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.42.

Shares of MX opened at C$44.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$17.85 and a twelve month high of C$62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.09.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

