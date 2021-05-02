Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HFBK opened at $27.00 on Friday. Harford Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

About Harford Bank

Harford Bank provides commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford and Cecil counties, and surrounding areas of northeastern Maryland. It offers various deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

