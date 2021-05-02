Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities’ (NASDAQ:LEGAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 3rd. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Lead Edge Growth Opportunities’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

LEGAU stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

About Lead Edge Growth Opportunities

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

