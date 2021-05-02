Disruptive Acquisition Co. I’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I’s (OTCMKTS:DISAU) quiet period will end on Monday, May 3rd. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
DISAU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.20.
About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I
