Barclays Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €50.00 Price Target

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FP. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.89 ($52.81).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €36.83 ($43.32) on Friday. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €38.91 and a 200 day moving average of €35.79.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

