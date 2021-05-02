ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €11.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.94 ($12.87).

ENI stock opened at €9.92 ($11.67) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.81. ENI has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €10.62 ($12.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

