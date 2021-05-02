Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €8.50 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.39 ($8.70).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €10.74 ($12.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €11.08 and a 200-day moving average of €10.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

