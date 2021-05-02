Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WH. Truist upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

NYSE WH opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $76.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after acquiring an additional 939,962 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $34,725,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after acquiring an additional 461,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,394,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

