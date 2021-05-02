Colliers International Group (CIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion.
Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
