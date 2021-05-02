Colliers International Group (CIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion.

Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Christian Mayer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total value of C$680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,351 shares in the company, valued at C$18,951,736.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

