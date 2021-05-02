Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AQN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

NYSE:AQN opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

