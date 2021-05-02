MeiraGTx Holdings plc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MeiraGTx in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MeiraGTx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $663.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.33. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth $6,894,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,102,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,118,000 after acquiring an additional 389,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $89,361.80. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

