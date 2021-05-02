Analysts Set Expectations for Elys Game Technology, Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Elys Game Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ELYS. HC Wainwright started coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $6.78 to $6.69 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $98.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

