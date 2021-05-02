Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Martinrea International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$13.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is -58.65%.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,694.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,255,500.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

