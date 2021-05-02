Insider Buying: Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Purchases 739 Shares of Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) insider Hendrik du Toit acquired 739 shares of Ninety One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.77 ($2,346.19).

Shares of Ninety One Group stock opened at GBX 245.20 ($3.20) on Friday. Ninety One Group has a twelve month low of GBX 152.20 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 238.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 228.30. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

