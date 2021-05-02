Bruce Ferguson Grey Sells 127,348 Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) Stock

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX) insider Bruce Ferguson Grey sold 127,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £12,734.80 ($16,638.10).

Bruce Ferguson Grey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Bruce Ferguson Grey sold 3,265 shares of CAP-XX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £326.50 ($426.57).

Shares of LON CPX opened at GBX 8.90 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71. CAP-XX Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.39 ($0.19).

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors and energy management systems primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers thin, prismatic, and cylindrical cell supercapacitors, which provides power support for pulsed loads, secure power back-up for mission critical applications, and independent power storage for clean-tech products.

