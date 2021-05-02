Jose Antonio Alvarez Sells 200,000 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) Stock

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) insider Jose Antonio Alvarez sold 200,000 shares of Banco Santander stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.17), for a total value of £638,000 ($833,551.08).

Banco Santander stock opened at GBX 276.65 ($3.61) on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137.80 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280.25 ($3.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £47.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 250.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.93%.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

