TD Securities Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$125.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. Laurentian lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$104.63.

TSE TFII opened at C$107.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.04 billion and a PE ratio of 28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$108.48.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total transaction of C$5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$422,762,116.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

