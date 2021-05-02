Scotiabank Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$135.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Trisura Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$133.63.

TSU stock opened at C$131.09 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$39.39 and a twelve month high of C$132.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 39.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$118.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$99.73.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 5.6599999 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

