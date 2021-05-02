Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$37.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZZZ. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.86.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$34.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$11.89 and a twelve month high of C$35.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

