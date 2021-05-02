Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Forest Products has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.42.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

WEF stock opened at C$2.12 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The firm has a market cap of C$795.49 million and a P/E ratio of 24.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.39.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.