Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) & Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $119.25 million 3.48 $23.68 million $1.06 9.22 Essential Properties Realty Trust $139.36 million 22.08 $41.84 million $0.63 41.57

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Whitestone REIT pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 152.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 16.59% 5.78% 1.87% Essential Properties Realty Trust 31.54% 3.73% 2.28%

Risk & Volatility

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Whitestone REIT and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Essential Properties Realty Trust 1 1 6 0 2.63

Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.88%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $21.95, indicating a potential downside of 16.19%. Given Whitestone REIT’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Whitestone REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,181 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

