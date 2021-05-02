$294.50 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will post $294.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $305.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $225.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $5.49 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 503.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 121,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

