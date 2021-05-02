Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.14 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.06 EPS.

CHD stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $69.85 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.92.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.