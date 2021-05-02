Mixin (XIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $469.06 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Mixin coin can now be bought for about $853.80 or 0.01505182 BTC on popular exchanges. Mixin has a market capitalization of $469.06 million and approximately $169,758.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mixin has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

