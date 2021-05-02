WazirX (WRX) Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00004775 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $795.26 million and $73.02 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00063545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00281990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.78 or 0.01128557 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00025756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.42 or 0.00711616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,640.09 or 0.99911413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.