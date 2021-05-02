Ocean Protocol Trading 24.9% Higher This Week (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $562.38 million and approximately $45.35 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.00860630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00065999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00096140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

