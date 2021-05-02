$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

NYSE:A traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.64. 1,514,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,492. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,380 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

