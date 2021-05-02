Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.690-0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.060 EPS.

CHD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.74. 2,437,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,283. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $69.85 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.92.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.50.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

