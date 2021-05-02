Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.650-14.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY21 guidance to $14.65-14.95 EPS.

NYSE:PH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.81. 1,063,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $323.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.97 and a 200 day moving average of $278.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.79.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

