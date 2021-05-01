Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.46 billion.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.84 on Friday, reaching $470.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $467.10 and a 200-day moving average of $475.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

