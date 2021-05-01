IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.600-4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDACORP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.48. 407,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,522. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $103.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.