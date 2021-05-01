OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.123-1.148 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.150-5.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.57. 101,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $101.78. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.81.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.80.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $17,487,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.