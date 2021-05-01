Dev Protocol Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.02 million and approximately $498,458.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.75 or 0.00018926 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014923 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.95 or 0.01128425 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

