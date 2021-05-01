Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.150-1.150 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.39.

MMP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

