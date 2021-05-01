Wealthlocks (WLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Wealthlocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $61.74 or 0.00107950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wealthlocks has traded up 68.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wealthlocks has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $28,102.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wealthlocks alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00284878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $647.16 or 0.01131448 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.00718432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,145.74 or 0.99909643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wealthlocks Coin Profile

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,981 coins.

Buying and Selling Wealthlocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wealthlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wealthlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wealthlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wealthlocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.