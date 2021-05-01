Wings (WINGS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21,804.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Wings has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and $21,804.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wings has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Wings coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00070649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.08 or 0.00856827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00065227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00095907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Wings Profile

WINGS is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

