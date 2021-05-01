STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.STMicroelectronics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. 3,708,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,304. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on STM. Cowen lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

