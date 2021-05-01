STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.STMicroelectronics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
STMicroelectronics stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. 3,708,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,304. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.