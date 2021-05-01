LikeCoin (LIKE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33,493.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $16.50 million and approximately $33,493.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,031,613,248 coins and its circulating supply is 1,024,937,967 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

