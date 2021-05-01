Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $1.21 on Major Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $32.43 million and approximately $100,241.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002088 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 52.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,909,892 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

