Bitcoin Rhodium Price Hits $2.09 (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

