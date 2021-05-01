Mdex Achieves Market Cap of $652.01 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Mdex has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.41 or 0.00005904 BTC on major exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $652.01 million and approximately $432.83 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00063898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00285397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.01 or 0.01136352 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.43 or 0.00717886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,597.81 or 0.99772218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

