Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report $73.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.40 million and the highest is $77.90 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $15.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 384.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $312.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.10 million to $324.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $378.40 million, with estimates ranging from $364.30 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

MCRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $75.41. The company had a trading volume of 110,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,578. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

