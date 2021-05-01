stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Cap Reaches $774.89 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $774.89 million and approximately $79,346.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,003.56 or 0.05204940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00064404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.00285963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $654.49 or 0.01134179 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.47 or 0.00718238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,589.90 or 0.99798755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 257,989 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars.

