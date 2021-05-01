Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $3.91 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.91 or 0.00006772 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $29.99 million and approximately $54,886.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00038397 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00027537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009498 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,673,712 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

