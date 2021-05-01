AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.400-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.60 billion-$10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.AGCO also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.400-8.600 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.92. 1,032,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.92 and its 200 day moving average is $114.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.