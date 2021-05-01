Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.470-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.61 billion-$12.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.53 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.470-3.550 EPS.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $85.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

