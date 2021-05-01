Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.470-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.61 billion-$12.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.53 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.470-3.550 EPS.
NYSE BAX traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $85.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on BAX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.38.
In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
