Beam (BEAM) Market Cap Reaches $122.17 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Beam has a total market cap of $122.17 million and $45.21 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002449 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 194% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 86,859,480 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

