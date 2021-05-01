Offshift (XFT) Price Hits $2.21 on Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00003856 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $97,532.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,418.35 or 0.99960311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00040983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00178426 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000859 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.