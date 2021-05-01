Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0057

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. Ellaism has a market cap of $254,919.48 and $80.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.35 or 0.05118891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00078866 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 96.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 86% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,410,356 coins and its circulating supply is 44,359,025 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

