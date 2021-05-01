UGAS Price Reaches $0.0427 on Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UGAS has traded up 111.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00071435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.17 or 0.00867271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00065689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00095998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00046577 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

